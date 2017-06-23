Fiji Time: 1:31 PM on Friday 23 June

State pushes for smart agriculture

Mere Naleba
Friday, June 23, 2017

IF the current trend of increasing demand of meat-rich diet, consumption patterns and food waste continue, Fiji will require 60 per cent more food by 2050, a senior government official says.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay made the comment while opening the Central Agricultural Show at Syria Park in Nausori on Wednesday.

"Before 2050, the global population is expected to swell to more than 9.7 billion. At the same time, global food consumption trends are changing drastically, for example, increasing affluence is driving the demand for meat-rich diet," he said.

"If the current trends in consumption pattern and food waste continue, it is estimated we will require 60 per cent more food by 2050."

Mr Pillay said the Central Division had favourable natural environment and a range of soil types that could be used to produce a wide range of crops and livestock suitable for agricultural development.

With the theme "Climate-Smart Agriculture for Fiji", Mr Pillay said it was important for people to know that climate-smart agriculture was an integrative approach to address interlinked challenges of food security and climate change.

"I believe that the leadership that Fiji is demonstrating on recognising the impact of climate on Small Island States, as well as the rest of the world, that it is appropriate to recognise the impact of climate on agriculture," he said.

"Climate-smart agriculture is critical to help improve food security for the poor and marginalised while helping to reduce food waste globally."

Mr Pillay said despite many countries improving agricultural developments and food security, there was still about 800 million undernourished and one billion malnourished people in the world.

The agriculture show ends today.








