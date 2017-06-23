Fiji Time: 1:32 PM on Friday 23 June

Clean water for village

Kalesi Mele
Friday, June 23, 2017

ABOUT 500 villagers of Nasivikoso in Magodro, Ba, now have access to clean drinking water after the commissioning of their rural water project last week.

Nasivikoso Village headman, Epeli Navatoga, 34, said they had wrestled with issues for the past eight years.

Villager Sulueti Bakabaka said in the past women fetched water from a nearby creek every evening for use.

"At times we had to wait until 10 or 11pm for us to fetch water because of the animals that cross the river," she said.

"We are now very happy. We are also overjoyed because the water is available at every doorstep in our village."

The project cost the Water Authority of Fiji $218,646 and took 17 weeks to complete.

Works undertaken include the construction of a new dam, a new 45,460 litre ferro-cement tank, the laying of new mains, and the installation of three air valves, as well as 120 standpipes and showers.

Construction was outsourced to local company, Taviraki Building and Civil Works Ltd.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said villagers could also benefit from the outsourcing initiative as village water committees could be paid to undertake works.

"This empowers the water committee to be responsible for ongoing maintenance and repairs, thus ensuring the longevity and sustainability of their village water supply system," he said.

"This also builds the local capacity of contractors to undertake water supply construction work. For this project, the village water committee will receive $4550 as payment for the village assistance provided."

Momo na Tui Magodro, Ratu Simione Vutevute said he was grateful to WAF for its assistance.

"In the past we had no water and during heavy rain the old water system would get blocked due to the debris and mud," he said.

"This project will also benefit the women in the village as they are the major users of water and it will also make life easier for us in terms of the daily chores. I am thankful that the water has finally reached my village."








