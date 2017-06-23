Labour and lorry issues

/ Front page / News

SUGARCANE growers in Tavua said the biggest challenges they faced in getting harvested cane to the Rarawai mill were labour shortages and access to lorries.

Rarawai Penang Cane Producers Association president Kalyan Prasad said finding labourers to cut cane and the trucks to cart their crop was a huge challenge.

"The mill is running well, but the situation for growers is not that good," he said.

"Farmers are doing everything they can to look for labourers, but nobody is interested because it is hard work. And when we do find some labourers, they demand very high rates.

"And on top of all that, we also need more lorries too.

"Once the labour and lorry issue is sorted out then there will be no problems getting cane to the Rarawai mill."

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has raised some concerns about slow cane delivery.

In the three weeks since crushing began, the Rarawai sugar mill has recorded 105 hours of stoppages because of poor cane supply.