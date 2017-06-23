Northern roadshow

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rabians who travelled from the island to the Saqani roadshow. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI.

PEOPLE from all walks of life turned up at the Government roadshow held in Saqani Village, Cakaudrove.

Villagers also travelled from Rabi Island to be part of the program that was opened by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Wednesday.

Rabi islander Taugare Leqe said two boats ferried the islanders across to Saqani to make use of government services offered at the show.

Ms Leqe said they left the island at 6am on Wednesday and arrived about 10am, just in time for the event.

Saqani villager Tevita Tuisoria said the event provided a good platform for members of the public to raise their concerns and learn about the various government services.

Mr Bainimarama said the intention of the roadshow was to allow people in remote areas to make use of the government services.

He told villagers that more than 400 civil servants and representatives of non-governmental organisations and corporate organisations were present at the roadshow.

"Cakaudrove has been provided with a number of key projects that have been established in reviving of the Look North Policy and in ensuring the decentralisation of redistributed developments to the North," he said.