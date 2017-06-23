Fiji Time: 1:32 PM on Friday 23 June

Call for private partners

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, June 23, 2017

IT is imperative for the FSC to have private partners, says the National Farmers Union.

While making the union's submission to the parliamentary Standing Committee on the Sugar Reform Bills this week, NFU president Surendra Lal said without the involvement of the private partners, FSC's operations would continue to decline.

"When we have private partners in the FSC, they can question the performance of the mill," he said.

"That is why private shareholders of the company need to be maintained.

"If the FSC is totally and 100 per cent run and owned by Government, as proposed under the Reform Bill, then who can question the performance of the mill."

Mr Lal told the committee to maintain the private shareholders in the FSC.

Committee chairperson Lorna Eden said the only reason Government wanted 100 per cent ownership was because private shareholders never funded the mill operations.

"All these past years, only the State has funded the FSC and not the other shareholders," she said.

"That is why Government wants the FSC under its care."








