Fund borrowing rules

CO-OPERATIVES are not allowed to borrow money from the Sugar Cane Growers Fund.

The parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson, Lorna Eden, informed growers at consultations in Solove, Seaqaqa, this week that Section 20, titled Growers Fund or Prize Stabilisation Fund, would not allow co-operatives to borrow money from the Sugar Cane Growers Fund.

"Please be aware that the fund belongs to the canegrower, which is why it is called the Sugarcane Growers Fund," she said.

Mrs Eden said there were changes they would like to make, one of them was basically to allow the board to lend money to people other than the canegrowers.

"At the moment they can only lend to the canegrowers so the board is asking if they can have permission to lend to others apart from canegrowers and one of them is co-operatives," she said.

"You see now there's a couple of cooperatives around the country and they want to buy their mechanical harvesters, they can't borrow from the canegrowers fund. So this is one of the amendments and the board is asking if it can make a decision when it has a lot of excess money in the fund rather than leaving it in the bank and only getting one per cent interest. They want to invest that money.

"They want to invest that money maybe in Viti bond or Unit Trust of Fiji or a company or a project and when they get a return, they will leave it in the bank because if they get a better return, they will be able to give loans at a low interest rate. That's the amendments to this Bill."

Committee member Viliame Gavoka said the fund could only lend to individual canefarmers and not co-operatives.

"The other reason co-operatives are not allowed is because of the liability issue," he said.

"It's easy to recover from individual farmers than to recover from a group of people like the co-operatives."