Fiji Time: 1:32 PM on Friday 23 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fund borrowing rules

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, June 23, 2017

CO-OPERATIVES are not allowed to borrow money from the Sugar Cane Growers Fund.

The parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs chairperson, Lorna Eden, informed growers at consultations in Solove, Seaqaqa, this week that Section 20, titled Growers Fund or Prize Stabilisation Fund, would not allow co-operatives to borrow money from the Sugar Cane Growers Fund.

"Please be aware that the fund belongs to the canegrower, which is why it is called the Sugarcane Growers Fund," she said.

Mrs Eden said there were changes they would like to make, one of them was basically to allow the board to lend money to people other than the canegrowers.

"At the moment they can only lend to the canegrowers so the board is asking if they can have permission to lend to others apart from canegrowers and one of them is co-operatives," she said.

"You see now there's a couple of cooperatives around the country and they want to buy their mechanical harvesters, they can't borrow from the canegrowers fund. So this is one of the amendments and the board is asking if it can make a decision when it has a lot of excess money in the fund rather than leaving it in the bank and only getting one per cent interest. They want to invest that money.

"They want to invest that money maybe in Viti bond or Unit Trust of Fiji or a company or a project and when they get a return, they will leave it in the bank because if they get a better return, they will be able to give loans at a low interest rate. That's the amendments to this Bill."

Committee member Viliame Gavoka said the fund could only lend to individual canefarmers and not co-operatives.

"The other reason co-operatives are not allowed is because of the liability issue," he said.

"It's easy to recover from individual farmers than to recover from a group of people like the co-operatives."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FRA boss quits
  2. Umarji walks free
  3. Allowance increase
  4. Suva to play Labasa tomorrow
  5. FDB wins Asian award
  6. Khan: No big fete
  7. Farmers: '$15 too much ... fix tramlines'
  8. Katonitabua clarifies gravel royalties
  9. EMS tender audit
  10. New cars 'affect taxi business'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  6. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  10. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)