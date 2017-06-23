Fiji Time: 1:32 PM on Friday 23 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Upgrade neglected'

Litia Cava
Friday, June 23, 2017

THE improvement and upgrade of hospitals and health facilities have always been neglected, says Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar.

"During my visits, I am actually shocked and saddened to see the state of the furniture that we provide for our patients who visit our hospitals and health centres," she said.

"We have embarked on this project where we are going to improve basic facilities for our patients. That should have always been a priority. I am sad to say that we have neglected it."

Ms Akbar made the comments after touring the Colonial War Memorial Hospital's pediatrics unit on Wednesday.

The ministry has set aside $1.8 million for medical superintendents and district medical officers to use for minor works and other improvements in the facilities they manage.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FRA boss quits
  2. Umarji walks free
  3. Allowance increase
  4. Suva to play Labasa tomorrow
  5. FDB wins Asian award
  6. Khan: No big fete
  7. Farmers: '$15 too much ... fix tramlines'
  8. Katonitabua clarifies gravel royalties
  9. EMS tender audit
  10. New cars 'affect taxi business'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  6. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  10. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)