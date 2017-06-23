'Upgrade neglected'

/ Front page / News

THE improvement and upgrade of hospitals and health facilities have always been neglected, says Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar.

"During my visits, I am actually shocked and saddened to see the state of the furniture that we provide for our patients who visit our hospitals and health centres," she said.

"We have embarked on this project where we are going to improve basic facilities for our patients. That should have always been a priority. I am sad to say that we have neglected it."

Ms Akbar made the comments after touring the Colonial War Memorial Hospital's pediatrics unit on Wednesday.

The ministry has set aside $1.8 million for medical superintendents and district medical officers to use for minor works and other improvements in the facilities they manage.