Ministry plans in-house training

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services is working on conducting in-house training to ensure proper handling and maintenance of its medical equipment.

Health Minister Rosy Akbar confirmed this after receiving $90,000 worth of equipment from International Women's Association on Wednesday.

"We do not have local expertise that is why equipment maintenance, the technician and engineers are normally flown in from other countries," she said.

"The challenges remain the same but for us in the Pacific, this is an area that we need to strengthen."

The equipment includes a neonatal warmer, a machine that is used for warming of critically ill babies and is very important for resuscitation, two high flow machines with accessories of humidifiers and nasal prongs, which will be used for critical care.

The aid also included one phototherapy light which is used for babies with jaundice and breast pumps.

Fifteen packs of bag and masks equipment, which are life and death resuscitation items used for very sick newborns who require help with breathing, were also given.

In addition, IWA also funded the painting of the family room and nurses' tea room and the upholstery works on the benches for patients and relatives.

Ms Akbar said the total cost for purchasing and bringing the equipment to Fiji and the painting and upholstery works done by IWA was about $103,000.