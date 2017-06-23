Freemasons mark milestone

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Senior Freemason Fiji member Ross McDonald during a press conference. Picture: ATU RASEA

MEMBERS of the Freemasons Lodge in England and across the world will celebrate its 300 years of existence.

Senior Freemason Fiji member Ross McDonald said the lodge was formed on June 24, 1717, after four masonic lodges decided to form the United Grand Lodge of England.

Mr McDonald said as of today, there were 200 grand lodges spread across the world.

"The consensus among the scholars being that Freemasonry descends from the organisation of stone-masons who built throughout Europe the great cathedrals and castles of the middle age that is seen to this day," he said.

The 300th celebration will also be a highlight of a Fijian lodge member Robert Smith who will have the privilege of being installed as the 137th Master of the Lodge of Fiji.

The lodge of Fiji was established in 1881.

Marking the celebration, the Lodge of Fiji will also host Sir David Wootton, who is the assistant grand master of the United Grand Lodge of England in November this year.