False prophet, says Vosawale

A CHURCH leader accused of raping and indecently assaulting four women during prayer sessions was yesterday described by the prosecution as "a false prophet and an insult to Christianity".

In his closing submissions, State lawyer Meli Vosawale said Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry leader Jone Cokanauto lied and was deceitful when he committed the alleged acts.

Mr Cokanauto, who is charged with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault, was on trial before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva.

The alleged offences happened between 2005 and 2012 on Taveuni and Nasinu.

Mr Vosawale said these women wanted to be redeemed to be cleansed as was the basis of the sermon by Mr Cokanauto during his preaching.

Mr Vosawale alleged the accused preyed on their vulnerabilities for his own sexual pleasure.

He claimed Mr Cokanauto distorted the Bible and its teachings which was an insult to Christianity and other church leaders.

"The four women believed the sermon by this pastor, they believed they had to be redeemed to be cleansed," Mr Vosawale said.

He said the four complainants believed the accused needed to have sex with them.

Mr Vosawale said this was in line with the accused's teaching on the biblical story of the Samaritan woman.

He said the four women were made to believe that the redeeming process had to be done.

However, defence lawyer Simione Valenitabua, in his closing submissions said there was no false representation by Mr Cokanauto and that all defence witnesses confirmed that the alleged acts claimed by the four complainants never happened.

Mr Valenitabua then asked the three assessors not to treat his client differently from an ordinary Fijian.

He requested the assessors to treat his client fairly and to base their conclusions on the evidence presented to the court during the trial.

Mr Valenitabua said the offences never took place and also claimed the evidence by the four women were inconsistent.

"If it did happen, these adult women consented without any false representation by my client to gain consent," he said.

Bail has been extended for Mr Cokanauto.