Totoya fundraises

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members from the Nauluvatu clan from Vanuavatu perform a meke during the Totoya Day celebrations at the Vodafone Arena in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

IN a bid to develop the lives of those back in their villages and the lives of their children, the people of Totoya in Lau have converged in Suva for two days of fundraising.

Turaga Na Roko Sau, Roko Josefa Cinavilakeba said apart from fundraising, this year's Totoya Day was also scheduled to recognise the efforts and contribution of their children in any aspect of development in the country.

"This is a day to recognise and thank them for their achievement and to also set up a plan to assist and prepare the children of Totoya for the future," Mr Cinavilakeba said.

"As part of this too we will look back 20 to 50 years ago to identify what places has Totoya contributed in government, sports, outside of government and elsewhere and see where we can work together with Government to contribute to the overall development of the country ."

The Totoya Day is also a buildup to their soli day next year.

"This money will go towards the development of the vanua and our village investment. After these two days we will then present to our people our plans for the next 10 to 30 years," said Mr Cinavilakeba.

He said it was also an opportune time for the younger generation to come together and learn more about their culture and what Totoya was known for.