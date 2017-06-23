Fraud cases total $4m

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force has successfully investigated and prosecuted 21 money laundering cases involving about $4 million.

This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Isikeli Ligairi at the closing of the money laundering investigation training workshop in Suva yesterday.

"To date the Fiji police has successfully investigated and prosecuted 21 cases dating back to 2005, involving more than 30 people and close to $4m," he said.

Mr Ligairi said the criminal landscape was evolving and in most cases, those behind these white collar crimes were merely taking advantage of the little knowledge people had on technology and financial products that were being introduced at a rapid pace.

"We must accept reality that no matter how much we try and enforce the need for people to be aware of getting caught in these schemes, the convenience and ease of service offered by these illegal services will thwart all efforts made.

"These days we often find that there is never enough time in a day to sort our personal obligations and people are resorting to the quick and easy fix which is being preyed upon by criminal elements.

"We cannot afford to be playing a catch up game as the financial implications are enormous."

Mr Ligairi said the social implications were overwhelming when one considered the risks associated with money laundering.

He said the fact that money laundering allowed criminals to expand their operations was something they needed to be aware of.

Police officers, customs officers, immigration officers and lawyers were part of the workshop.