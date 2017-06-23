Fiji Time: 1:32 PM on Friday 23 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fraud cases total $4m

Aqela Susu
Friday, June 23, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force has successfully investigated and prosecuted 21 money laundering cases involving about $4 million.

This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Isikeli Ligairi at the closing of the money laundering investigation training workshop in Suva yesterday.

"To date the Fiji police has successfully investigated and prosecuted 21 cases dating back to 2005, involving more than 30 people and close to $4m," he said.

Mr Ligairi said the criminal landscape was evolving and in most cases, those behind these white collar crimes were merely taking advantage of the little knowledge people had on technology and financial products that were being introduced at a rapid pace.

"We must accept reality that no matter how much we try and enforce the need for people to be aware of getting caught in these schemes, the convenience and ease of service offered by these illegal services will thwart all efforts made.

"These days we often find that there is never enough time in a day to sort our personal obligations and people are resorting to the quick and easy fix which is being preyed upon by criminal elements.

"We cannot afford to be playing a catch up game as the financial implications are enormous."

Mr Ligairi said the social implications were overwhelming when one considered the risks associated with money laundering.

He said the fact that money laundering allowed criminals to expand their operations was something they needed to be aware of.

Police officers, customs officers, immigration officers and lawyers were part of the workshop.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FRA boss quits
  2. Umarji walks free
  3. Allowance increase
  4. Suva to play Labasa tomorrow
  5. FDB wins Asian award
  6. Khan: No big fete
  7. Farmers: '$15 too much ... fix tramlines'
  8. Katonitabua clarifies gravel royalties
  9. EMS tender audit
  10. New cars 'affect taxi business'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  6. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  10. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)