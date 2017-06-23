Ministry sets its budget priorities

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Fisheries has focused its 2017-2018 National Budget submissions on the formation of an Inshore Fisheries Division.

The division will be established in the ministry for the first time to run parallel with the Offshore Division.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said this was the first time that the ministry would have a separate budget because it was previously grouped with the Ministry of Forests and before that was under the Ministry of Primary Industries.

"The establishment signifies Government's commitment to our local fishing industry as a commercial sector for our coastal areas around Fiji, including the maritime islands," he said.

"The second emphasis is the establishment of an aquaculture industry in Fiji to push for import substitution and reduce importation of seafood from overseas. At the moment we are importing around $20 million of seafood for hotels and restaurants annually, some of which can be produced locally."

Mr Koroilavesau said the ministry had the ability to provide platforms to monitor control and provide surveillance to their areas of responsibilities, especially in the coastal and archipelagic waters.

He said once a platform was established, the collection and collation of data would be possible to enable the ministry to plan for the future.

"This is a new ministry and there will be no quick fix,"

Mr Koroilavesau said. "We have existed in one form or another previously and we just need to focus on the best outcomes that we can achieve with the budget that will be provided for us to run our business.

"Emphasis will be on service delivery to the people who depend on us to do what is right and fair."

Mr Koroilavesau said the ministry had no expectations for extra funding because it would just work with what it would get and try to maximise the benefit for the people it served.