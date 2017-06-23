Accreditation plan

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kiribati Vice-President Kourabi Nenem, Chief Justice Anthony Gates, US ambassador Judith Cefkin and Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum cut the cake during the United States of America's Independence Day celebrations last night

THE University of the South Pacific could soon become a United States of America accredited education institution, says US ambassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin.

Ms Cefkin said the Pacific's educational, cultural and people-to-people ties were blossoming.

She said this at America's 241st Independence Day celebrations hosted at her residence in Suva last night.

"Adding to the American Resources Centres which have operated for some time in Fiji and in Tonga, we have established new centres in Kiribati and Tuvalu," she said.

"And, I am particularly encouraged by the work underway to seek US accreditation for the University of South Pacific, which has the potential to open new doors for South Pacific students."

Ms Cefkin said Americans drew strength from immigrants who helped build railroads and skyscrapers and put a man on the moon while also being able to invent television and the internet.

"We believe that people thrive when they have, as President Abraham Lincoln once said, 'a government of the people, by the people, for the people'.

"Our support for democratic institutions, free media, rule of law and personal freedoms come from the very nature of who we are."

Diplomats and high-level dignitaries, including members of the Government, were present at the celebration which has been celebrated two weeks in advance. Americans usually celebrate this day on July 4, but because many of the embassy staff members have received new assignments to other countries, Ms Cefkin said it was only right to celebrate Independence Day with redeployed staff members before they left Fiji.