Fiji Time: 1:31 PM on Friday 23 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Accreditation plan

Mere Naleba
Friday, June 23, 2017

THE University of the South Pacific could soon become a United States of America accredited education institution, says US ambassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin.

Ms Cefkin said the Pacific's educational, cultural and people-to-people ties were blossoming.

She said this at America's 241st Independence Day celebrations hosted at her residence in Suva last night.

"Adding to the American Resources Centres which have operated for some time in Fiji and in Tonga, we have established new centres in Kiribati and Tuvalu," she said.

"And, I am particularly encouraged by the work underway to seek US accreditation for the University of South Pacific, which has the potential to open new doors for South Pacific students."

Ms Cefkin said Americans drew strength from immigrants who helped build railroads and skyscrapers and put a man on the moon while also being able to invent television and the internet.

"We believe that people thrive when they have, as President Abraham Lincoln once said, 'a government of the people, by the people, for the people'.

"Our support for democratic institutions, free media, rule of law and personal freedoms come from the very nature of who we are."

Diplomats and high-level dignitaries, including members of the Government, were present at the celebration which has been celebrated two weeks in advance. Americans usually celebrate this day on July 4, but because many of the embassy staff members have received new assignments to other countries, Ms Cefkin said it was only right to celebrate Independence Day with redeployed staff members before they left Fiji.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FRA boss quits
  2. Umarji walks free
  3. Allowance increase
  4. Suva to play Labasa tomorrow
  5. FDB wins Asian award
  6. Khan: No big fete
  7. Farmers: '$15 too much ... fix tramlines'
  8. Katonitabua clarifies gravel royalties
  9. EMS tender audit
  10. New cars 'affect taxi business'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  6. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  10. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)