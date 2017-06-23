Fiji Time: 1:32 PM on Friday 23 June

Training 'critical' for ECE teachers

Kalesi Mele
Friday, June 23, 2017

THE University of the South Pacific intends to hold an international conference on Early Childhood Education next year to address the challenges faced by educators and children in this component of the education system.

USP Dean for Faculty of Arts, Law and Education Dr Akanisi Kedrayate said this at the final day of the subregional workshop on ECCE Teacher Development in the Pacific Small Island Developing States at Novotel Nadi yesterday.

Dr Kedrayate said from the issues highlighted during the workshop, it was clear that ECE continued to serve as the foundation for education and that better support was needed to strengthen both educators and children learning in this area.

"The role of teachers right from ECE cannot be overemphasised enough," she said.

"Training, development and continuous professional development are very critical. Teaching qualities have been topics at national, regional and international conferences where institutions which prepare teachers, their goals are to prepare quality teachers.

"Sometimes they may not do this well because of various factors. We must always try to do better tomorrow as a teacher and that is why we should always try to enhance our practices to ensure that we are not isolated and to ensure that our practices are also aligned with international conventions and frameworks."

Dr Kedrayate said it was crucial that challenges within the ECE programs be identified for the benefit of quality children learning and development.

"Identify our strengths and our best practices and identify the gaps and contextualise and improve ourselves and our practices. We must go back to the foundation of the education system and strengthen that," she said.








