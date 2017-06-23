New cars 'affect taxi business'

/ Front page / News

SOME taxi operators in Labasa are claiming that an increase in the sale of new cars has affected the demand for taxi services in Labasa.

They claim business has been slow for the past few months because members of the public opt to buy their very own cars.

Reddy's Place taxidriver Divendra Reddy, claimed the increase in new cars on the roads affected their business.

"We used to get a lot of customers who used our services, but now people have bought their own cars so they don't come to us anymore," he said.

Mr Reddy claimed new cars on the roads caused traffic congestion every morning.

"The increase in traffic also affects us because customers get frustrated being stuck in long queues and having to pay more taxi fare from their usual amount," he said.

"This way we lose customers and they sometimes would just leave the taxi and walk to their destinations and they never come back to us and this has affected our income."

Another taxidriver, Ratnesh Chand said: "I used to have a lot of good customers who used my taxi every morning to travel to work, but now we have seen them in their new cars," he said.

Mr Chand said a solution would be to have bypass for taxis.

"We are not saying that they should stop buying new cars and use our services, but it's just that we need bypass for taxis.

"It's a tough job trying to get customers and keep them, but at the same time, people want to progress in life and one of it is to own a car," he said.

Another taxidriver, Ajay Kumar, claimed out-of-base taxis also created problems.

"The ever growing sale of vehicles has caused an increase of new taxidrivers who are driving out-of-base and this too has contributed to our problems of losing our customers," he claimed.