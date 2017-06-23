Khan: No big fete

/ Front page / News

SOME Muslim families in the Northern Division say they will not be able to celebrate Eid Ul Fitr in a big way because of financial constraints.

Sugarcane farmer Feroz Khan of Nabekavu in Labasa says his family would celebrate Eid in a small way.

"This is one of the most important festivals on the Muslim calendar and we celebrate it after the month of Ramadan after fasting, prayers and worship and it requires joy so that Muslims can celebrate all the deeds they have done on the path of righteousness," he said.

"This is the day where we meet family and friends and exchange gifts," he said.

"This year won't be a big celebration for our family."

Mr Khan said the high cost of living was to blame.

"We have saved just enough money to eat and get together with our family members and it won't be anything big like we used to have before," he said.

"Eid celebration becomes less every year."

Another farmer, Mohammed Jalil of Batinikama, said they won't have many family and friends over like before.

"We don't have enough money to celebrate big but we will observe the day because it is an important day for us," he said.

However, Mohameed Idris of Batinikama said his family would observe the important festival as they had saved up enough money for the important day.

"It took us more than months to save up for this celebration and we look forward to it like Christians look forward to celebrating Christmas," he said.

"We will celebrate Eid at home with our families but it won't be that much as everything is costly now days."