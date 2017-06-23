Fiji Time: 1:32 PM on Friday 23 June

Katonitabua clarifies gravel royalties

Luke Rawalai
Friday, June 23, 2017

MINISTRY of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua has clarified that royalties from gravel extracted from riverbeds are given to landowning units.

Commenting on concerns raised by resource owners regarding royalties from gravel which they have yet to receive, Mr Katonitabua said the Ministry of Lands and the iTaukei Trust Board looked after the distribution of these royalties.

Mr Katonitabua said the royalties were given to heads of landowning units.

He was responding to concerns raised by Saqani villager Ropate Rakuro, who said during a talanoa session that they were not aware of where the royalties were diverted.

Mr Rakuro said they were aware of extraction works being carried out in their riverbeds, but did not know where royalties went.

He also said extraction had been taking place in their riverbed for some years now, but that members of the mataqali were also in the dark about the royalties.

He said resource owners were entitled to the royalties.

As such, Mr Rakuro said all members of the mataqali were entitled to a fair share of the royalties.

He said the villagers of Suweni were concerned.

Mr Rakuro said villagers needed to know where royalties for their resources were being diverted to and how they were being used.








