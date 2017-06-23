Farmers: '$15 too much ... fix tramlines'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sugarcane farmer Ravendra Prasad of Batinikama points at a crooked tramline. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

SUGARCANE farmer Ravendra Prasad has raised his concern on the $15 a tonne charge to cart cane for a short distance.

In an interview, Mr Prasad of Namoli in Batinikama, Labasa, said his family's sugarcane farm was close to their home and it took only 10 minutes to take cane from there to the tramline.

"With only that short distance, we are charged $15 and this is too much," he said.

Mr Prasad said they had been paying $15 for a while now.

"We are paying this $15 because half the tramline is covered with grass and heaps of soil that has been piled over the tramline for long now," he said.

"The Fiji Sugar Corporation should look into this instead of charging us for a lot of things."

Mr Prasad said there were other issues like drainage problems that needed to be addressed as well.

"We don't have enough money to pay for all this to be fixed and when we bring our cane to the tramline we have to pay $9 for it to be taken to the mill and that is too much," he said.

"We are already tied up with a lot of payments and FSC is charging us with all this extra payments and we need help with this."

Another farmer, Jai Kumar, claimed that FSC had never bothered to fix the tramline.

"These tramlines have been this way for years and it's even crooked," he said.

"Instead of driving past these cane belts, FSC should come and fix these tramlines because we can't go on like this."

Arvind Prasad, also a farmer, shared similar sentiments.

He said there were a lot of issues faced by canefarmers which FSC needed to address.

"We have issues with our crossing and access roads and all these need to be fixed," he said.

Labasa Mill general manager Karia Christopher said a team from Fiji Sugar Corporation was taking care of the situation.

"We will look into that issue and I have sent a team down to check on the problems," he said.