Parties firm on joint proposal

OPPOSITION political parties believe the Electoral Commission not only has the power but a duty to act on their joint proposal for Electoral Reforms before the 2018 election.

The five political parties — Social Democratic Liberal Party, National Federation Party, Fiji Labour Party, Fiji United Freedom Party and People's Democratic Party — stated their view yesterday as they began a national campaign to raise awareness and get endorsement for their proposals.

The joint proposal by the parties submitted on May 16 contained 121 recommendations for reform based on elements of the Multinational Observer Group (MOG) report on the 2014 election and the Electoral Commission's 2014 annual report.

The Fiji Electoral Commission told the parties last week that it would respond to the recommendations by June 30.

Electoral Comission chairperson Suresh Chandra hinted some recommendations would need the approval of Parliament, a fact, he said, was acknowledged by representatives of the political parties.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said while they were aware of the commission's limitations, they had also made recommendations that could be actioned by the commission.

"We have identified changes that are administrative in nature and we believe those do not need any other requirements except the will of the elections commission and the elections office to make those changes," he said yesterday.

Prof Prasad said they would also make a submission to the Parliamentary Committee on Law, Justice and Human rights for changes that would need the legislative clout of Parliament to enact.

"The Elections Commission cannot shy away from its own responsibility of making specific recommendations to the Parliament through the Minister for Election for legislative changes that are required as per the recommendation in the MOG report," he said.

PDP leader Lynda Tabuya said the Electoral Commission already showed tit had powers to make changes when it increased the number of electoral seats from 50 to 51.

"And so the process is there, the ability for the Electoral Commission to make changes are there including legislative so they cannot say that it is Parliament's job. They can actually effect change themselves and that's what we are appealing for," she said.

FLP president Lavinia Padarath said the parties had divided their recommendations according to whether they were legislative or administrative in nature.

SODELPA vice-president Anare Jale said the parties had come together out of concern at the non-activity on the MOG and Electoral Commission's reports.

FUFP leader Jagath Karunaratne said the recommended changes were not only for the parties but for all Fijians participating in the 2018 election. The parties also said they would circulate a petition for the people of Fiji to sign and show their support for the recommendations.