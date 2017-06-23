FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

SOME times it is about the papers and paperwork needed to get certain things done.

Beachcomber received this from a contributor.

"Nowadays it seems that every time one goes to make an application one has to have TIN letter, picture ID, water or light bill among other papers as a proof of physical address," he wrote.

"Now even children in kindergarten have to get a TIN letter, among other things.

"When I was stationed in Levuka in the late 1980s as a Customs officer, a solo yachtsman arrived. Normal border control requirements were done and then I boarded the yacht.

"Then he had to fill in required Customs forms.

"After I gave him the fifth form, he looked up and asked me, 'Mr Customs officer, so many forms, may I ask if Fiji was once ruled by the British'."