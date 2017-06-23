Fiji Time: 1:31 PM on Friday 23 June

Allowance increase

Luke Rawalai
Friday, June 23, 2017

ALLOWANCES for village headmen will be increased next year, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

At a talanoa session during the 2017 Saqani Government roadshow, Mr Bainimarama said the onus was on them (village headmen) to improve their performance and justify the increase of their allowances. Speaking in the iTaukei, Mr Bainimarama said the increase in allowance had been included in the new budget.

He said with the increase in allowance, headmen were obliged to improve their performance.

He said they needed to submit their reports regularly and submit them on time to their respective commissioners' office.

Mr Bainimarama said this would enable Government to gauge the events and development happening in their areas.

Koromakawa Village headman in Macuata, Pateresio Natui, said the news was a positive one, adding that the increase was long overdue.

Mr Natui said with the increase, headmen in the country would be expected to improve their performance and roles in the respective villages they looked after.

On another note, he told villagers that those who failed to submit their reports would not be paid.

Late last year, village headmen had requested Government during consultations conducted by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs to increase their monthly allowance of $20.








