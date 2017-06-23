Fiji Time: 1:31 PM on Friday 23 June

School grateful for lights

Luke Rawalai
Friday, June 23, 2017

EIGHTEEN households and 166 students of Napuka Secondary School now have solar lights after the opening of their new solar system yesterday.

School principal Suluo Draunimasi said the households included 15 teachers' quarters, two management quarters and a church.

"Teachers can now enjoy solar lights on a daily basis to enjoy family time and most importantly more time for lesson preparation," he said. "Boarders now have access to solar lights and more time to prepare for examinations and classes.

"We used to have a generator at the school but it used to operate from 6pm to 10pm daily, but now that we have this solar lights on a 24/7 basis, it will surely increase the school's productivity."

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama dubbed the $76,000 worth solar system as a timely reminder of Government's vision to achieve the three pillars of sustainable development.

Mr Bainimarama said it was imperative for Fiji to put in place environmentally-friendly infrastructure that would ensure that the future of the children were sustained.

Established in 1975, the Catholic school caters for children from the districts of Tunuloa and Natewa.








