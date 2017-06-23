PM commissions solar system projects

/ Front page / News

THE official opening of solar systems in Cakaudrove yesterday is in alignment with Fiji's efforts to advocate the use of environmentally-friendly technologies, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

In commissioning the solar systems in the villages of Vunisavisavi, Napuka, Nakobo and Karoko, Mr Bainimarama said it would be an achievement to be made known at the Conference of Parties 23 (COP 23) meeting in Germany. Mr Bainimarama said the three projects were part of efforts in ensuring that development happened across the nation without confinement to municipal towns and cities.

Apart from improving livelihoods, Mr Bainimarama said electricity supply was a benefit for communities and addressed children's needs, like studying in the light.

He challenged recipients of the projects to make use of the opportunities and do even better to ensure that the assistance was used in a sustainable manner. "Please reciprocate government's investment by adopting regular maintenance and strict compliance to ensure these projects have lasting benefits," he said.

Mr Bainimarama also urged members of the public to spread the news about the upcoming population census on September 17 this year.

"This is an important information gathering initiative that will assist planning and roll-out of projects."