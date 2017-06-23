Fiji Time: 1:31 PM on Friday 23 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Voices and the acts, the Kaila! Star Search

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, June 23, 2017

A JAM-PACKED crowd witnessed an energetic and action packed performance from the 25 contestants who took part in the first round of the Kaila! Star Search competition at the Village 6 Cinemas in Suva last night.

After weeks of training and rehearsals, the contestants took centre stage in front of families, friends and supporters.

Isimeli Bolakivei started the competition with the song 1+1 from Beyonce Knowles much to the delight of the crowd.

The act was followed up by 12-year-old Nathan Viegas, who stole the show with his guitar.

2017 Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Event Group chairman Hirdesh Prasad said Kaila! was a widely loved and successful show in the country.

Mr Prasad said the show would celebrate its 10th anniversary this year and it was the longest running talent competition in the country which provided a platform for upcoming talents to showcase themselves.

The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley said Fiji had a lot of talents and The Fiji Times believed in providing an opportunity for young performers to display their talents and potential.

"Together we can promote nation building and empower our youths to reach out for the stars and to live their dreams. Events like this provide a perfect platform and have a very special place in society," he said.

* The 20 contestants who will progress into the second round of the finals will be named in The Fiji Times tomorrow.

The next round will be held next Thursday, June 29, at Village 6 Cinemas.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64830.6293
JPY 55.152652.1526
GBP 0.38480.3768
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68110.6481
AUD 0.65260.6276
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. FRA boss quits
  2. Umarji walks free
  3. Allowance increase
  4. Suva to play Labasa tomorrow
  5. FDB wins Asian award
  6. Khan: No big fete
  7. Farmers: '$15 too much ... fix tramlines'
  8. Katonitabua clarifies gravel royalties
  9. EMS tender audit
  10. New cars 'affect taxi business'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  3. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  6. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  7. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  8. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  9. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  10. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)