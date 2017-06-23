Voices and the acts, the Kaila! Star Search

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lydia Taukafa sings an Elvis Presley number during the first round of the Kaila! Star Search competition at Village 6 Cinemas in Suva last night. Picture: JONA KONATACI

A JAM-PACKED crowd witnessed an energetic and action packed performance from the 25 contestants who took part in the first round of the Kaila! Star Search competition at the Village 6 Cinemas in Suva last night.

After weeks of training and rehearsals, the contestants took centre stage in front of families, friends and supporters.

Isimeli Bolakivei started the competition with the song 1+1 from Beyonce Knowles much to the delight of the crowd.

The act was followed up by 12-year-old Nathan Viegas, who stole the show with his guitar.

2017 Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Event Group chairman Hirdesh Prasad said Kaila! was a widely loved and successful show in the country.

Mr Prasad said the show would celebrate its 10th anniversary this year and it was the longest running talent competition in the country which provided a platform for upcoming talents to showcase themselves.

The Fiji Times editor-in-chief Fred Wesley said Fiji had a lot of talents and The Fiji Times believed in providing an opportunity for young performers to display their talents and potential.

"Together we can promote nation building and empower our youths to reach out for the stars and to live their dreams. Events like this provide a perfect platform and have a very special place in society," he said.

* The 20 contestants who will progress into the second round of the finals will be named in The Fiji Times tomorrow.

The next round will be held next Thursday, June 29, at Village 6 Cinemas.