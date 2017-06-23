Fiji Time: 1:31 PM on Friday 23 June

FDB wins Asian award

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, June 23, 2017

THE Fiji Development Bank (FDB) was awarded the financial inclusion category for its submission in the 2017 ADFIAP "Outstanding Development Project Awards" Programme at the 40th ADFIAP Annual Meeting in Macao SAR, China.

FDB Acting Chief Executive Officer Nafitalai Cakacaka said in a statement the entry that was submitted highlighted how FDB as the only national development financial institution in the country continued to support Fiji's largest microfinance institution, the South Pacific Business Development Microfinance (SPBDM).

"And in doing so it continued to uphold its strong commitment toward financing projects that contribute to poverty eradication and economic empowerment," Mr Cakacaka said.

FDB had submitted its entry "Small Start, Big Leap" in category 8: Development Finance-led Poverty Reduction by highlighting a financial inclusion project initiative that used development finance as a tool or instrument to reduce or alleviate poverty in the country.

The plaque of merit was received by Board Member, Inia Naiyaga, and Mr Cakacaka, who attended the ADFIAP 40th Annual Meeting in Macao.

The FDB had also being awarded by ADFIAP for enabling greater financial inclusion in Fiji in 2013 for its Social Banking Facility (SBF).








