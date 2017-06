/ Front page / News

Update: 10:07PM THE CHIEF Executive Officer of the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has resigned.

A statement by FRA board chairman Dinesh Patel this evening confirmed that John Hutchinson resigned from his position today for personal reasons.

"The FRA Board of Directors will be seeking to recruit a new CEO and advise that in the interim, Robert Sen will be acting in the position until a new CEO is recruited," Mr Patel said.

The FRA Board thanked Mr Hutchinson for his service to the organisation.