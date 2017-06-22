Dont use children

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:44PM LEADER of the Opposition, Ro Teimumu Kepa has expressed her disappointment at what she described as the government using students in the lead up to 2018 elections.

She was making reference to International Yoga day celebrations yesterday where many school students were involved.

Ro Teimumu said the physical activity should be introduced as part of the staple school physical education program and not a one day show.

"This demonstrates that the FijiFirst Government has lost the support and will of the people who have stopped attending government programs where the numbers are now made up by the students," Ro Teimumu said.

She has called upon school managements to monitor the unnecessary use of funds for such ad-hoc purposes and parents should become more vigilant given that their children are being used for political purposes.

"We also want to know whether parental consent was secured for these type of activities or not given the risks involved," Ro Teimumu said.