CEDAW report says gender gap continues

Update: 5:35PM WOMEN continue to face wide gender disparities in Fiji. This was revealed in a report in the 2017 Non Government Organisation (NGO) Coalition Parallel Report to the United Nations (UN) Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.

The report highlighted that Fiji was ranked 121 out of 142 countries in the world by the World Economic Forum�s Global Gender Gap Index of 2015.

"In the last five years, Fiji�s rank has declined from 108 to 121.The index looks at four key areas: Economic, Health, Political Empowerment, and Education. These results indicate that women�s progress, specifically in the economic and political empowerment sphere are severely curtailed," the report stated.

According to the report, National prevalence studies conducted by the Fiji Women�s Crisis Centre (FWCC) in 2010/2011 using the World Health Organization (WHO) methodology found Fiji to have one of the highest rates of intimate partner violence in the world at 64.1%.