Taoi is new Rotary head

Update: 5:33PM THE Rotary Club of Suva under the guidance of their new president , Joe Taoi will look to continue the club's good work and social responsibility left behind by past president Glenis Yee.

Ms Yee handed over the club presidency role at a special hand over dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

According to a statement by the club, it was the first Rotary Club to be founded in the South Pacific and some of the projects undertaken by the club of Suva under the one year presidency term of Ms Yee were:

Providing financial assistance to Mobile Kindy that reached out to young children in squatter settlement.

Providing library books for Vatura District School

Refurbishment of Korovou Hospital waiting room.

Mr Taoi is the Manging Director of Freight Services (Fiji) and Papua New Guinea (PNG.



