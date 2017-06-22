Wisil visits ACS

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:28PM THE FASTEST woman in the Pacific, Toea Wisil reminded the students of Adi Cakobau School not give up on their dreams while visiting them today.

Wisil of Papua Nerw Guinea reminded the athletes the importance of achieving their dreams.

"I left school when was 12 years old and from then I had to struggle my way in order to survive, I lost my parents at a very young age so for me it was hard work and determination that made me the person I am today," Wisil said.

She spoke on making the right decision and the importance of respecting parents.

"I set my dreams and I work towards in achieving those dreams, you have a good life and opportunity make use of it."

"Hanging around with the wrong crowd will lead you to a bad place and you won't be able to focus on your goals."

"God has something planned for you all you got to do is pray for it, put God first and he will command his blessings," she said.