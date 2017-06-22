Media boss in road accident inquiry

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A senior media executive is being investigated for his alleged involvement in a road accident in Rewa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:20PM A SENIOR executive of a media organisation is currently being investigated by Police for allegedly hitting a man in an accident along the road towards Wainibokasi in Tailevu.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirmed they had received a report and investigation was continuing.

Ms Naisoro confirmed the man was injured but has been treated and discharged from hospital however no charges have been laid yet.

It is alleged the executive was driving from Nasali Landing towards Wainibokasi when the incident happened.