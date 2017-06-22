Fiji Time: 5:52 PM on Thursday 22 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Media boss in road accident inquiry

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Update: 5:20PM A SENIOR executive of a media organisation is currently being investigated by Police for allegedly hitting a man in an accident along the road towards Wainibokasi in Tailevu.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirmed they had received a report and investigation was continuing.

Ms Naisoro confirmed the man was injured but has been treated and discharged from hospital however no charges have been laid yet.

It is alleged the executive was driving from Nasali Landing towards Wainibokasi when the incident happened.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 55.169052.1690
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43830.4263
NZD 0.68450.6515
AUD 0.65120.6262
USD 0.49160.4746

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pastor denies claims
  2. 4 dead
  3. Colombian found guilty
  4. Cocktail for Queen
  5. Youth council pay tribute to late President
  6. PM calls on people to prepare for elections
  7. Women purchase critical medical equipment
  8. Kaila finalists ready
  9. Treat Cokanauto fairly
  10. EMS audit sought

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  8. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)