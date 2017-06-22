Scotland visit Veiuto

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Scotland rugby player Sean Kenedy enjoys a game of touch rugby with students of Veiuto Primary School during the teams school visit today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 5:16PM THE Scotland team visited Veiuto Primary School rugby teams ahead of their test match this weekend.

Head coach Gregor Townsend was impressed with how the students showed interest and welcomed the players in to their school.

"We felt it was really important that we just don�t come here and play rugby but to visit communities," Townsend said.

The coach added coming to Fiji was a privilege for the Scottish players to meet fans and supporters of rugby.

"Fiji is unique places the people are so friendly."

"When we travelled to training and back to the hotel we saw school kids waving at us and saying Bula and seeing their reaction has been a big boost to the players and showed the hospitality and genuine warm from the people we�ve seen."

"Obviously they all love rugby and our players are enjoying every moment they spent with them," he said.