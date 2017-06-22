Fiji Time: 5:51 PM on Thursday 22 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Scotland visit Veiuto

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Update: 5:16PM THE Scotland team visited Veiuto Primary School rugby teams ahead of their test match this weekend.

Head coach Gregor Townsend was impressed with how the students showed interest and welcomed the players in to their school.

"We felt it was really important that we just don�t come here and play rugby but to visit communities," Townsend said.

The coach added coming to Fiji was a privilege for the Scottish players to meet fans and supporters of rugby.

"Fiji is unique places the people are so friendly."

"When we travelled to training and back to the hotel we saw school kids waving at us and saying Bula and seeing their reaction has been a big boost to the players and showed the hospitality and genuine warm from the people we�ve seen."

"Obviously they all love rugby and our players are enjoying every moment they spent with them," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 55.169052.1690
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43830.4263
NZD 0.68450.6515
AUD 0.65120.6262
USD 0.49160.4746

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pastor denies claims
  2. 4 dead
  3. Colombian found guilty
  4. Cocktail for Queen
  5. Youth council pay tribute to late President
  6. PM calls on people to prepare for elections
  7. Women purchase critical medical equipment
  8. Kaila finalists ready
  9. Treat Cokanauto fairly
  10. EMS audit sought

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  8. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)