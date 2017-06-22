Fiji Time: 5:51 PM on Thursday 22 June

$324k boost for U21 netball

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Update: 5:16PM NETBALL Fiji received $324,480 from the Fiji National Sports Commission to fund the Fiji under-21 to the Netball World Youth Cup in Botswana next month.

Executive chairman Peter Mazey said the commission was pleased that it could extend the overseas tour grant to netball as the major female sport in the country.

"Netball had clearly articulated and justified the need for this grant in their submission to the commissions grant committee last year," Mazey said.

He said unfortunately the fund only provided is restricted to 12 players and three officials.

"We did not allow netball to use the funds for any additional official and the Commission has a standard policy on the number of officials covered under the grant."

"Funding provisions are allocated only for a coach, manager and primary care personnel," he said.








