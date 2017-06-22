Parties make recommendations to electoral commission

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pio Tikoduadua, Jagath Karunaratne, Biman Prasad, Lavenia Padarath, Linda Tabuya and Anare Jale during the political parties press conference in Suva today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 5:04PM FIVE political parties have proposed 121 recommendations to the Electoral Commission in their bid to maintain a free and fair election in Fiji next year.

In a press conference this afternoon the political parties elaborated on their joint submission to the Electoral Commission regarding their recommendations of the final report of the Multinational Observer Group on the 2014 General Election and the Electoral Commission 2014 annual report.

Present at the press conference were the National Federation Party president, Pio Tikoduadua, Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne, National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad, Fiji Labour Party president Lavenia Padarath, Peoples Democratic Party leader Linda Tabuya and SODELPA vice-president Anare Jale

Professor Biman said the Electoral Commission has assured them that they would respond to the joint submission by the June 30, 2017.

"The five parties intend to submit their proposal for electoral reform to the Parliamentary Committee on Law, Justice and Human Rights, the President, the Prime Minister and other relevant entities as part of their advocacy in assuring the election 2018 is free and fair for all parties concerned and a nation as a whole," Professor Biman said.

"The parties are determined to hold other events as part of the national campaign to raise awareness on the urgent need of having necessary changes to electoral laws, processors and procedures that will not only ensure level playing field for all stake holders but also to ensure that the voters will have trust and faith in the system before they head to the polls," he said.



