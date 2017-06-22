300 civil servants on roadshow

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image People from various villages in the district of Saqani visit the government roadshow at Saqani village. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:58PM ALMOST three hundred representatives from various arms of government were in Saqani, a hard to reach district of Cakaudrove over the past two days for a road show which cost $50,000.

The event was an effort to take services to the people of the area.

In a government statement celebrating its success, the department of information said the "government has successfully conducted a two day road show" at Saqani village.

"With the participation of almost 300 representatives from Government, statutory, and non-government agencies and private companies, the aim of the Saqani Government road show is to provide basic services from one central location to the targeted population,? the government statement said.

"Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Permanent Secretary , Meleti Bainimarama, while closing the road show said that the road show achieved its purpose in bringing services offered by Government and its partners closer to the rural population."

"Government is concerned with the challenges and hardships faced by our rural communities in accessing services and has seen it necessary to bring these services closer."

Mr. Bainimarama said that the road show was an opportunity for service providers to increase their reach and improve service delivery to rural and remote communities.

Coordinated by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, the Saqani Government Roadshow targeted the Cakaudrove districts of Vaturova, Tawake, Wainika, and Saqani.

Mere Kulati, a 51 year old mother from Domokavu Village in Vaturova, did not have to travel far to access the printing of birth certificates and was thankful to Government for making this possible.

Similar sentiments were shared by Paula Nagese who said the roadshow allowed him to get necessary advice and tools from the Ministry of Agriculture which has assisted with his dreams and aspirations of being a better farmer.

Government spent close to $50,000 for the Saqani Government Roadshow.



