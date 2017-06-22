Fiji Time: 5:51 PM on Thursday 22 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

300 civil servants on roadshow

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Update: 4:58PM ALMOST three hundred representatives from various arms of government were in Saqani, a hard to reach district of Cakaudrove over the past two days for a road show which cost $50,000.

The event was an effort to take services to the people of the area.

In a government statement celebrating its success, the department of information said the "government has successfully conducted a two day road show" at Saqani village.

"With the participation of almost 300 representatives from Government, statutory, and non-government agencies and private companies, the aim of the Saqani Government road show is to provide basic services from one central location to the targeted population,? the government statement said.

"Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Permanent Secretary , Meleti Bainimarama, while closing the road show said that the road show achieved its purpose in bringing services offered by Government and its partners closer to the rural population."

"Government is concerned with the challenges and hardships faced by our rural communities in accessing services and has seen it necessary to bring these services closer."

Mr. Bainimarama said that the road show was an opportunity for service providers to increase their reach and improve service delivery to rural and remote communities.

Coordinated by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, the Saqani Government Roadshow targeted the Cakaudrove districts of Vaturova, Tawake, Wainika, and Saqani.

Mere Kulati, a 51 year old mother from Domokavu Village in Vaturova, did not have to travel far to access the printing of birth certificates and was thankful to Government for making this possible.

Similar sentiments were shared by Paula Nagese who said the roadshow allowed him to get necessary advice and tools from the Ministry of Agriculture which has assisted with his dreams and aspirations of being a better farmer.

Government spent close to $50,000 for the Saqani Government Roadshow.









Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 55.169052.1690
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43830.4263
NZD 0.68450.6515
AUD 0.65120.6262
USD 0.49160.4746

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pastor denies claims
  2. 4 dead
  3. Colombian found guilty
  4. Cocktail for Queen
  5. Youth council pay tribute to late President
  6. PM calls on people to prepare for elections
  7. Women purchase critical medical equipment
  8. Kaila finalists ready
  9. Treat Cokanauto fairly
  10. EMS audit sought

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  8. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)