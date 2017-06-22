Farmers get awards

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Some of the farmers who received awards at the Farmer Awards Program earlier today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:37PM THIRTY nine farmers in the central division were awarded for their best practices in crops, livestock, fisheries, forests, school gardens and farmer clusters.

The farmers were given their praised at the 2017 Central Agriculture Show Farmer Awards Program during the Agriculture Expo taking place in Nausori this week.

In a statement to all media, the Ministry of Agriculture acknowledged the farmers for "their hard work throughout the year."

While addressing those present at the awards ceremony, the Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay told the farmers to continue work hard in future.

"Farmer Awards is an initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to recognize the contribution made by farmers in the development of the agriculture sector," said Mr Pillay.

"It is a token of appreciation and recognition by Government through the Ministry of Agriculture for the hard and honest work put in by all farmers in the Central Division."

The assistant minister said farmers play a very significant role in terms of economic development in the country.