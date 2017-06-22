Fiji Time: 5:51 PM on Thursday 22 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Farmers get awards

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Update: 4:37PM THIRTY nine farmers in the central division were awarded for their best practices in crops, livestock, fisheries, forests, school gardens and farmer clusters.

The farmers were given their praised at the 2017 Central Agriculture Show Farmer Awards Program during the Agriculture Expo taking place in Nausori this week.

In a statement to all media, the Ministry of Agriculture acknowledged the farmers for "their hard work throughout the year."

While addressing those present at the awards ceremony, the Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay told the farmers to continue work hard in future.

"Farmer Awards is an initiative  by the Ministry of Agriculture to recognize the contribution made by farmers in the development of the agriculture sector," said Mr Pillay.

"It is a token of appreciation and recognition by Government through the Ministry of Agriculture for the hard and honest work put in by all farmers in the Central Division."

The assistant minister said farmers play a very significant role in terms of economic development in the country.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65260.6336
JPY 55.169052.1690
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43830.4263
NZD 0.68450.6515
AUD 0.65120.6262
USD 0.49160.4746

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pastor denies claims
  2. 4 dead
  3. Colombian found guilty
  4. Cocktail for Queen
  5. Youth council pay tribute to late President
  6. PM calls on people to prepare for elections
  7. Women purchase critical medical equipment
  8. Kaila finalists ready
  9. Treat Cokanauto fairly
  10. EMS audit sought

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  8. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)