+ Enlarge this image Happy people of Karoko, Cakaudrove. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 3:49PM VILLAGERS of Karoko in Cakaudrove could not withhold their delight as they celebrated with dancing and merrymaking the opening of their new solar system today.

Village headman Tevita Senico said the system would benefit16 families in the village.

Speaking on behalf of the people in the village Mr Senico they were happy to finally have electricity.