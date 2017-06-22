Burst main interrupts Labasa water

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:48PM A BURST main at Lajonia, Labasa has caused interruption of water supply in some parts of Labasa.

Residents living along the affected area are advised that water supply will be disrupted from this morning until 5pm this afternoon.

The areas affected include Lajonia.

Water Authority of Fiji is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

The supply of water is expected to be restored at 6pm today.



