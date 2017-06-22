Fiji Time: 5:51 PM on Thursday 22 June

Fiji in NZ netball comp

PRAVIN NARAIN
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Update: 3:48PM NETBALL Fiji will compete in the Super Club competition in Nelson, New Zealand from 2-7 July.

The competition organized by Netball New Zealand will see eight teams competing with teams from Europe, Africa, Americas, Asia and the Oceania region. 

The team also has the services of  Elenoa Gukirewa, Kalesi Tawake and Laniana Naisamu all featured in the Fiji U19 team that played in the Digicel Punjas International U19 Competition held in Suva last month.

The Marama Vou team are Shooters: Afa Rusivakula, Maria Lutua, Brooke Leaver, Nina Cirikisuva; Midcourt: Vaiti Waqatabu, Elenoa Gukirewa, Alesi Waqa, Erikana Pedersen; Defenders: Raijeli Daveua, Kalesi Tawake, Kelera Nawai and Laniana Naisamu. 









