Sudha heads operations

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Update: 3:48PM In a market announcement made through the South Pacific Stock Exchange today, Paradise Beverages (Fiji) Ltd (PBF) announced the appointment of Sudha Deo as its head of operations.

"The Paradise executive team is excited about this appointment and we are very proud to be able to invite another female to our leadership team," the press release said.

Ms Deo has worked at PBF since 2006 commencing with Foster's Group Pacific Ltd and moving to Paradise Beverages with its integration to AMATIL in 2012. 

"Most recently Sudha was production and site manager for the Suva brewery where she has successfully led the business through a transformational agenda including a full redevelopment of the Suva brewery to deliver world class standards in brewing," the release said. 

The board of directors and management of PBF have congratulated Ms Deo on her recent appointment.








