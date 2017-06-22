Fiji Time: 5:52 PM on Thursday 22 June

Treat Cokanauto fairly

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Update: 3:47PM JEZREEL Lion of Judah ministry leader, Jone Cokanauto's lawyer, Simione Valenitabua informed the three assessors during his closing submissions on the case this morning not to treat his client differently from an ordinary Fijian.

The defence and prosecution made their closing submissions before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva this morning.

In his submission, Mr Valenitabua asked the assessors to treat his client fairly and to base their conclusions on the evidence presented to the court during the trial.

He also denied that his client was alleged to have committed the act under false representation because, he said the four complainants had all consented to the alleged act.

This was however disputed by State Prosecutor, Meli Vosawale who alleged Mr Cokanauto preyed on the vulnerabilities of the complainant?s for his own sexual pleasure.

Mr Vosawale also alleged that the accused lied and was deceitful.

Mr Cokanauto who is charged with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault is standing trial before Justice Temo. 

These offences happened between 2005 and 2012 at Welagi Village in Taveuni and Nasinu

Justice Temo will sum up the case tomorrow.









