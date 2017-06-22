Hundreds of licenses for maritime

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image LTA workers conclude licensing operation in Itumuta, Rotuma. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:47PM NINETY-TWO provisional licenses and 171 full licenses have been issued in the maritime zone by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The LTA continues to extend and improve its services to the islands in the maritime zone , which according to statement, as of June 12, 2017, it has registered a total 164 vehicles in Gau, Koro, Lakeba, Vanuabalavu, Cicia, Rotuma, and Levuka.

The highest number recorded was at the old capital Levuka at 87, and the lowest in Cicia in the Lau group.

LTA CEO, Carmine Piantedosi said it is a very expensive exercise for someone living in the islands to bring his or her vehicle to Suva for checks when they are due and that is why LTA continues to take its services to the islands.

He said three LTA officers are required to visit a designated island in the maritime zone every three months, which means four trips each year, the most recent being to Lakeba in the Lau group.

?On the recent visit to Lakeba, our staff carried out vehicle checks, conducted driving tests and renewed driver licenses. We take people that are multi-skilled so they?re able to inspect vehicles and at the same time conduct driving tests and issue cards,?Mr Piantedosi said.

Meanwhile Post offices also act as agencies on behalf of LTA, at Levuka on Ovalau; Nasau, Koro; Qarani, Gau; Ahau, Rotuma; Lomaloma, Vanuabalavu; Tarukua, Cicia; Lakeba, Tubou, and at Vunisea in Kadavu.



