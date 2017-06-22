Fiji Time: 5:51 PM on Thursday 22 June

Military behind Flying Fijians

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Update: 3:46PM THE Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) has conveyed their best wishes to their players and former players in the Vodafone Flying Fijians team for the upcoming test matches.

(Glasgow Warriors) Leone Nakarawa, (Suva/Army) John Stewart, (London Irish) Manasa Saulo, (Suva/Army) Kalivate Tawake and (Exerter Chiefs) Nikola Matawalu .

Tawake played his test debut against the Wallabies a fortnight ago, while Stewart is yet to play.

"We would love to see them play out of patriotism for the love of rugby and for the nation. Also to let them know that the whole RFMF family is behind them," Capt. Duaibe said.

RFMF chief staff officer coordination Captain Eroni Duaibe said are setting an excellent example to upcoming young Army rugby players in the country.









