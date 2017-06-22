Family time out for Northern farmers

Update: 3:27PM LABASA Town was a hype this morning after farmers received their harvest payment this week.
Families were out doing their bulk
shopping from supermarket's and other retail shops that were on sale.
Cane cutter Ilaitia Qaqa said they
always looked forward to their pay day as they do their shopping and a time to
spend together as a family.
"This is the day, I always take my
family out to town and do our shopping," he said.
"A lot of shops are also on sale
around this time."
Mr Qaqa traveled all the way
from Seaqaqa to Labasa Town this morning with his family.