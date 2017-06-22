Family time out for Northern farmers

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:27PM LABASA Town was a hype this morning after farmers received their harvest payment this week.

Families were out doing their bulk shopping from supermarket's and other retail shops that were on sale.

Cane cutter Ilaitia Qaqa said they always looked forward to their pay day as they do their shopping and a time to spend together as a family.

"This is the day, I always take my family out to town and do our shopping," he said.

"A lot of shops are also on sale around this time."

Mr Qaqa traveled all the way from Seaqaqa to Labasa Town this morning with his family.