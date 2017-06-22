Police crackdown on home invasions

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chief of Operations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:15PM POLICE are working around the clock to arrest those involved in home invasions.

Chief of Operations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu stressed this in a statement today after a 43-year-old man was produced in court yesterday for his alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Namadi Heights.

"Our divisional police commanders are taking these cases of aggravated robberies seriously and dedicated teams are investigating," ACP Tudravu said.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a report was received at the Samabula Police Station last Tuesday whereby two unknown persons had allegedly entered a home occupied by a 42-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter.

"Upon receipt of the call, a team from the Samabula Police Station and K9 unit was deployed to the scene," Ms Naisoro said.

She said investigations carried out by officers led to the arrest of two men aged 43 and 32 years who allegedly stole cash including local and foreign currencies.

The 32-year-old suspect was questioned and released whereas the 43-year-old was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

The accused has since been remanded and the case transferred to the High Court in Suva.