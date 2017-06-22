Section removal

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Member of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Viliame Gavoka, right, speaks to farmers during the consultation at Solove Primary School in Seaqaqa. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

GOVERNMENT has removed a section of the proposed Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill.

The Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Chairperson Lorna Eden informed growers at the third round of consultations in Solove, Seaqaqa on Monday night that Section 7, titled Restrictions on Industrial Action, had been taken out.

"Government has struck the section out because of overwhelming opposition to that part of the Bill," she said.

"In this way farmers can voice their plight or show their disagreements on something without having to worry about paying of fines."

Adding more to the removal of Section 7, committee member Viliame Gavoka said farmers would not have to pay fines of $1000 and $5000.

"These have been removed because it feels like it's scaring the farmers and restricting them from being vocal about their problems or issues that they go through," he said.

"Farmers are now given the full freedom to express their thoughts and also if they do not agree with something, they are open to do all that now."

Also, during the consultation farmers were told to give their views on who had to handle disputes.

Mr Gavoka said disputes were currently handled by the Industrial Commissioner to try and solve the problem but if they were unable to solve the problems, then it went up to the tribunal.

"The proposal right now is for disputes to go through the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Sugar and this is where we need you farmers to give in your views, if you are satisfied with that or to remain as it is," he said.

In response to the proposal, canefarmer Basunt Lal said it would be better for the tribunal to handle disputes.