Labourers' camp conditions inspected

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, June 22, 2017

SUGARCANE farmers have been reminded to provide labourers with proper accommodation and sanitation facilities.

The Macuata Rural Local Authority, which had started inspections in the cane belt areas, has also reiterated that notices of improvement would be issued.

Authority secretary Pranit Kapoor said they had received a few complaints from the communities about the condition of camps in cane belt areas.

Mr Kapoor said the authority's inspectors had been deployed to inspect camps built for labourers.

"Our teams are checking on sanitation facilities, making sure it is of standard and hygienic," he said.

"The water supply is very important as well so we are inspecting that to make sure that cane labourers are drinking and using safe water and so are the farmers.

"This is our usual inspection carried out in cane belt areas and it's also a very important inspection because we have labourers coming in from around the country to camp."

Mr Kapoor said proper ventilation was also part of the inspection.

"Farmers need to know that providing proper living standard for labourers is very important and we are looking at whether the camp is spacious to cater for the labourers," he said.

"Part of the inspection is to also talk to farmers about these important issues and while some have accepted it, others are hesitant to work with us.

"But those farmers who don't adhere to the proper living standard for camps in cane field areas will be taken to task."








