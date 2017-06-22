Fiji Time: 11:41 AM on Thursday 22 June

Fijians urged to save

Avinesh Gopal
Thursday, June 22, 2017

A COMPANY involved in the medical business believes that every person and family should save money for their health.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said saving for one's health was being practised globally.

The company is owned by New Zealand citizens and registered in Fiji in 2012.

It has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to provide treatment that is not available locally.

Prof Munibhargav said many people in the country were still not insured, probably because they were not willing to pay the insurance premiums.

He says people should realise that health care is the responsibility of every individual.

Asked if people should start making personal savings for their health, he said: "Yes, it's being practised globally. People should put money aside for their own health and that of their children and family. It's a must for them to save money for their health."

Prof Munibhargav said while the Government was trying hard to make the Fijian population healthy, people were still not willing to spend money for their health care.

"They still feel that their health is the responsibility of the Government. But it's their body, their health and as such, they should look after their health."

Asked if finance could be a problem for people not coming forward for super specialty treatment, he said, "Finance is not the problem actually but the tendency is such that even if they have the money, they expect things to be done free for them by the Government."

Indian specialists will be in the country again in August.








