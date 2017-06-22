Bindu happy with bhajan achievement

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ram Bin Bindu holds his all-time achievement trophy at his home in Vatuwaqa. Picture: ATU RASEA

HIS voice has graced the local Hindi music scene for almost the past five decades.

Although he is now not singing often as he used to, his name is still quite known around the country.

This week, Backtracks takes a look at the life of a well-known bhajan singer or bhajaniya as they are commonly known.

Bhajan is a devotional song.

According to online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, bhajan literally means sharing.

"It also refers to any song with a religious theme or spiritual ideas, in a regional Indian language," it says.

"A bhajan has no prescribed form, or set rules, is in free form, normally lyrical and based on melodic ragas.

"It belongs to a genre of music and arts that developed with the Bhakti movement.

"It is found in the various traditions of Hinduism, but particularly in Vaishnavism, in Jainism and as Shabad Kirtan form in Sikhism.

"Ideas from scriptures, legendary epics, the teachings of saints and loving devotion to a deity are the typical subjects of a bhajan.

"It is usually a group event, with one or more lead singers, accompanied with music, and sometimes dancing.

"A bhajan may be sung in a temple, in a home, under a tree in open, near a river bank or a place of historic significance," according to Wikipedia.

For Fijians of Indian descent who love listening to bhajan, Ram Din Bindu is a well-known name.

Bindu, 71, has been around in his line of music for the past 47 years and has somewhat set high standards for upcoming bhajaniya.

He became a household name — in Hindu homes mostly — during his prime days of singing bhajan and also lok geet (Indian folk song).

When the Backtracks team tracked him down to his home at Viria East in Vatuwaqa, Suva, earlier this week, Bindu was more than happy to talk about his upbringing, his love and passion for music, and his singing career.

Bindu, a native of Sarava in Rewa, did not hide the fact that he and his siblings had to struggle in their young days because their parents were very poor.

"I have four brothers and four sisters. My parents were very poor back then. Some of my brothers and sisters went to school, but I couldn't go because during my time things were very hard for my family," he said.

He said his love and passion for music arose when he accompanied his uncle, who used to sing bhajan and lok geet, to various places.

"I learned how to sing and play the instruments from my uncle. He was very smart in it and I learned his skill and never looked back. I started singing when I was 24 years old," he said.

Such has been his dedication to singing devotional songs that Bindu released 33 albums in his illustrious career.

His first album titled HS80 was released in 1971 under the Hibiscus Recording Company.

He then followed it up with his second album which was released in the then New Lilac Theatre with his last album Chatak Bright Ho ending his desire to produce more albums.

"I no longer plan to develop a new album. I am happy with my hard work and the success my 33 albums has given me. Nowadays I just go and sing in the communities at special occasions like funerals, weddings and pooja (prayer)."

Bindu said his journey in the past 47 years had been tough, but he was able to adapt and motivate himself with the help of his wife and five children.

"In those years, I attended and participated in so many competitions around the country. I'm happy how people have appreciated my music and singing."

He has also performed in Australia and New Zealand.

He said he sometimes got invitations from people living overseas, but he could not cater for all the demands.

Except for the tabla, Bindu knows how to play the other Indian musical instruments.

"I can play all the instruments including the dholak, harmonium, Tambura/Kartaal and Jhanj. I have a four-member team that still goes around with me performing," he said.

Bindu said one of the issues facing the local Indian music fraternity was that previously the audience used to appreciate singers like him, but now everything was slowly changing.

"Today people have changed. They tend to make noise at religious gatherings and have no regard for what is being sung and played," he said. "Back then, the audience was different. They used to listen and pay close attention to everything because they had interest."

Bindu said the younger generation did not take out time to learn all these cultural hymns and music now.

He no doubt went through ups and downs in his life, but despite all the hurdles he faced along the way, Bindu has been recognised and appreciated for his dedication to music.

He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Trophy at the Fiji Music Awards in 2012.

"I have won many awards, trophies and certificates that I have lost count of. I can only find some in my collection now," he said.

Bindu said he did not charge money when he used to sing before, but he now charges a little bit because everything comes with a cost and he has to survive.

Accompanied by his team, he will sing in some communities and other places in a week or two.

"At this age, it's very hard to sing regularly now. I still do manage to perform at people's request, but that's it," he said.

Bindu said the new generation of singers was an encouraging sign despite the introduction of new music, which was slowly taking over the traditional or folk music.

"I'm happy to see and hear them sing bhajan and lok geet, but they also should show commitment and dedication to the music if they want to keep on performing on a regular basis.

"They should come up with their original soundtrack, lyrics and music. It is noticed that if someone releases a new song, they all follow the same trend. They should come up with their own unique way to express themselves."

In other words, Bindu believes that singers should not copy other people's music and lyrics.

He said competition was good for the music industry because this would not allow musicians to let their guard down at any given time.

"There are so many singers coming up now. The more competitions there are, the more will to perform. The way competition was held 20-30 years back was totally different than how it is held now," he said.

Some of Bindu's famous tracks include So Wat Jaap Japo and Sumiro Main Durga Maiya.

Bindu's commitment and hard work is a true testament of an individual's strong willpower despite facing hurdles in life.

With his effort, he was able to make a name for himself in the local Hindi music industry by way of singing devotional and folk songs, but mostly devotional songs.

Despite his age and the long years of singing, his voice still sounds the same as it was a few decades ago.

Bindu is a living example to others of what one can achieve with willpower and the determination to make a name for himself or herself, be it in singing or any other field.

His distinguished singing career can be seen as a motivation for others thinking of stepping into the Hindi music industry, especially as far as bhajan is concerned.